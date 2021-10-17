Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.66.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $2.69 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.62.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $531.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.49 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $57,284.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,562.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

