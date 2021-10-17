Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 66,481 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 66,481 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.48% of CNX Resources worth $14,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,114,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $840,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CNX. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America cut shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $13.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.40 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.