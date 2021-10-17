Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 781,207 The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 781,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,648,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.87% of The Honest as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HNST. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Honest in the 2nd quarter worth $19,925,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new position in shares of The Honest in the 2nd quarter worth $4,524,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Honest in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of The Honest in the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Honest in the 2nd quarter worth $8,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.44. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on The Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.95.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

