Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,036 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.57% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $14,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 119.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter worth $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter worth $241,000. 50.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $40.71 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.06.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.67 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

