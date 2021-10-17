Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,983 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.23% of QuinStreet worth $12,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,267,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,717,000 after acquiring an additional 122,278 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 3.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,529,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after acquiring an additional 78,856 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 11.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,695,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after acquiring an additional 177,929 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 5.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 941,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after acquiring an additional 45,107 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 889,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 49,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QNST opened at $17.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.88. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.36 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $142,417.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $373,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,463.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,672 shares of company stock worth $2,404,574 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

