Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,575,557,000 after buying an additional 8,919,562 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,043,000 after buying an additional 4,786,073 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10,082.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,787,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750,600 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.7% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,651,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,292 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $137,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $58.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.66 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $129.68 billion, a PE ratio of -25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.95.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

