Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,614 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.01% of Marten Transport worth $13,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 24.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,828,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,063 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 5.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,523,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,851,000 after acquiring an additional 78,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after acquiring an additional 33,435 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 37.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 913,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,508,000 after acquiring an additional 250,787 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRTN stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.97. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

In related news, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 15,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $226,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

