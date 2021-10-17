Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $10.35 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,775 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $119.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.68 and its 200-day moving average is $107.26. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $79.63 and a one year high of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $1,088,033.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,952.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,301 shares of company stock worth $2,117,634. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

