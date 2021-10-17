Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $8.53 Million Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,181,709 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,936 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $8,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,540,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397,198 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth about $56,631,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Banco Santander by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,312,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,448 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,000,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Banco Santander by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,664,000 after purchasing an additional 108,305 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAN opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.0563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

