Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 2.07% of Hess Midstream worth $13,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at $2,135,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 33.7% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 20,780 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at $4,484,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $686.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 2.13. Hess Midstream LP has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $30.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.20%.

In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $108,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HESM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.