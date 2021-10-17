Clearbridge Investments LLC Invests $9.50 Million in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Confluent as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFLT. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $475,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $957,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $30,874,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $166,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Confluent alerts:

Shares of CFLT opened at $66.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.19. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $74.25.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

CFLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $40.40 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.99.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.