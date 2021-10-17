Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Prologis by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.53.

NYSE:PLD opened at $136.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.26 billion, a PE ratio of 65.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $139.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.75.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

