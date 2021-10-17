Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 30,422 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,737,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Equitrans Midstream worth $14,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 7.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth $1,928,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 38.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,878,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,537,000 after buying an additional 1,913,716 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,162,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,805,000 after buying an additional 1,651,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,998,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,535,000 after buying an additional 146,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETRN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.87 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.