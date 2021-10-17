Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases New Position in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 493,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,342,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.52% of ThredUp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDUP. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ThredUp news, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $34,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alon Rotem sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,223,514 shares of company stock valued at $28,158,566 in the last three months.

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $19.55 on Friday. ThredUp Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.98.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TDUP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wedbush started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

