Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases New Position in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 435,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.53% of WalkMe as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in WalkMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in WalkMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in WalkMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. started coverage on WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on WalkMe in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

NASDAQ:WKME opened at $23.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.60. WalkMe Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

