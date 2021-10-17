Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 205,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,839,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Bumble at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $5,224,664,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bumble by 311.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,032,000 after buying an additional 4,140,121 shares during the last quarter. Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C. bought a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $315,302,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $218,713,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Bumble by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,111,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,615,000 after buying an additional 1,390,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

BMBL stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.72 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

