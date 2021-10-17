Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 300,270 FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,044,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.19% of FIGS as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 28.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $59,100,041.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $7,450,713.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $36.33 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.64.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $101.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.50 million. Research analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.45.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

