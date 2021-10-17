Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.46% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $13,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 29.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 10.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 66,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 38.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WLKP opened at $25.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The firm has a market cap of $899.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $322.23 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WLKP shares. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

