Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 4,168 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,907 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.27% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $15,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 116.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,140,723 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $468,906,000 after buying an additional 3,309,086 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,452,279 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 54,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,168 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $185,643,000 after purchasing an additional 157,881 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 34.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,542 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $65,863,000 after purchasing an additional 220,788 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 834,880 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $63,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.11.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $78.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.70 and its 200 day moving average is $74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $60.80 and a 52-week high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -327.16%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

