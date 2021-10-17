ClinTex CTi Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 17th. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0636 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. ClinTex CTi has a total market capitalization of $7.28 million and $664,882.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00042825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.64 or 0.00200167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00090232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

About ClinTex CTi

ClinTex CTi is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

