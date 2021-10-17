CloakCoin (CLOAK) One Day Volume Tops $59,848.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 17th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00000980 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 17% against the dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $3.45 million and $59,848.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000727 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00021376 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00021885 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,714,107 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

