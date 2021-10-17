Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) Short Interest Up 37.1% in September

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 488,600 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the September 15th total of 356,400 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAY traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.87. 45,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,832. Codex DNA has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 18.67 and a quick ratio of 18.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Codex DNA will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

DNAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Codex DNA in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.57 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Codex DNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Codex DNA in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Codex DNA in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

