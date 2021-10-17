Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,314,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.43% of Coherent worth $611,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 17.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 50.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 141.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 56,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COHR stock opened at $252.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.32 and a 1-year high of $270.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $395.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.17.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

