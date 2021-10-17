Coldstack Hits Market Cap of $4.38 Million (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for $2.91 or 0.00004693 BTC on popular exchanges. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and $574,143.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00068438 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00070199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.49 or 0.00102276 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,041.37 or 0.99943152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,817.57 or 0.06149770 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00024556 BTC.

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

