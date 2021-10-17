Collateral Pay (COLL) Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 17th. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $7,494.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00068307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00071147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00103869 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,345.98 or 1.00019673 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,854.87 or 0.06184244 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00025017 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

