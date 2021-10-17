ColossusXT (COLX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.00

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 72.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded down 79.1% against the dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $2.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012262 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001235 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004426 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,230,892,218 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

