Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 24,356 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.90% of Columbia Sportswear worth $58,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2,146.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth $220,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $96.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.20 and its 200-day moving average is $102.35. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $73.11 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on COLM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.17.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.