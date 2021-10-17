Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Short Interest Down 27.3% in September

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the September 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 828,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
CBD opened at $5.71 on Friday. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBD shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.
