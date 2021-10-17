Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Short Interest Down 27.3% in September

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the September 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 828,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

CBD opened at $5.71 on Friday. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBD shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 859.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 188,192 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 1st quarter valued at $1,179,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 54,347 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 231.4% in the 1st quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,103,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 770,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 1st quarter valued at $3,390,000. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.