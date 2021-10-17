Comparing LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) & Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Playtika shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Playtika shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LegalZoom.com and Playtika, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LegalZoom.com 0 5 5 0 2.50 Playtika 0 2 9 0 2.82

LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus price target of $42.88, indicating a potential upside of 71.02%. Playtika has a consensus price target of $37.45, indicating a potential upside of 31.56%. Given LegalZoom.com’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than Playtika.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LegalZoom.com and Playtika’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LegalZoom.com $470.64 million 10.49 $9.90 million N/A N/A Playtika $2.37 billion 4.92 $92.10 million $0.24 118.63

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than LegalZoom.com.

Profitability

This table compares LegalZoom.com and Playtika’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegalZoom.com N/A N/A N/A Playtika N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Playtika beats LegalZoom.com on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel.

