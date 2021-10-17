Comparing Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) and Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) and Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pulmatrix and Rallybio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmatrix 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rallybio 0 0 3 0 3.00

Pulmatrix presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 588.71%. Rallybio has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.30%. Given Pulmatrix’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pulmatrix is more favorable than Rallybio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pulmatrix and Rallybio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix $12.63 million 3.23 -$19.31 million ($0.67) -1.08 Rallybio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rallybio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pulmatrix.

Profitability

This table compares Pulmatrix and Rallybio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix -213.74% -54.76% -39.57% Rallybio N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.1% of Pulmatrix shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Pulmatrix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications. The company was founded by David Alan Edwards, Mark J. Gabrielson, Alexander M. Klibanov, and Robert S. Langer, Jr. on June 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

