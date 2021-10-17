Comparing Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) and Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) and Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.8% of Sigilon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Silverback Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Sigilon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.1% of Silverback Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sigilon Therapeutics and Silverback Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigilon Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Silverback Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Sigilon Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 620.72%. Silverback Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $51.80, suggesting a potential upside of 425.35%. Given Sigilon Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sigilon Therapeutics is more favorable than Silverback Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Sigilon Therapeutics and Silverback Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigilon Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Silverback Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sigilon Therapeutics and Silverback Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigilon Therapeutics $13.37 million 13.31 -$8.66 million ($0.27) -20.56 Silverback Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A ($11.33) -0.87

Silverback Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sigilon Therapeutics. Sigilon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silverback Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Silverback Therapeutics beats Sigilon Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes. The company was formerly known as Sigilon, Inc. and changed its name to Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers. The company also focuses on developing SBT6290, a product candidate that is in preclinical stage, which is a TLR8 linker-payload conjugated to a monoclonal antibody that targets Nectin4, which is expressed in bladder, triple negative breast, head and neck, and non-small cell lung cancers. In addition, it engages in developing SBT8230, a TLR8 linker-payload conjugated to an ASGR1 monoclonal antibody that is under development for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and agents that localize therapies to modulate pathways in additional oncology and fibrosis indications using TLR8 and other linker-payloads. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

