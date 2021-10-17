Comparing SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) & Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) and Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SPI Energy and Microchip Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPI Energy N/A N/A N/A Microchip Technology 8.40% 32.10% 10.49%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SPI Energy and Microchip Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPI Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Microchip Technology 0 7 13 1 2.71

SPI Energy currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. Microchip Technology has a consensus target price of $90.09, suggesting a potential upside of 23.78%. Given SPI Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SPI Energy is more favorable than Microchip Technology.

Risk & Volatility

SPI Energy has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microchip Technology has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SPI Energy and Microchip Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPI Energy $138.63 million 0.83 -$6.51 million N/A N/A Microchip Technology $5.44 billion 7.33 $349.40 million $5.86 12.42

Microchip Technology has higher revenue and earnings than SPI Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.2% of SPI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Microchip Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Microchip Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Microchip Technology beats SPI Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SPI Energy Company Profile

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America. The company was founded on January 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products. The Technology Licensing segment offers license fees and royalties associated with technology licenses for the use of SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one time programmable technologies. The company was founded on February 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

