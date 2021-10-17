Compound Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 17th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $1.69 billion and $106.30 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can now be bought for about $306.15 or 0.00511089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000026 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,108 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.