comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) versus Viad (NYSE:VVI) Critical Analysis

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) and Viad (NYSE:VVI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get comScore alerts:

67.9% of comScore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Viad shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of comScore shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Viad shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for comScore and Viad, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score comScore 0 0 3 0 3.00 Viad 0 0 1 0 3.00

comScore presently has a consensus price target of $5.17, indicating a potential upside of 40.40%. Viad has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.68%. Given comScore’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe comScore is more favorable than Viad.

Risk & Volatility

comScore has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viad has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares comScore and Viad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets comScore -22.52% -34.08% -11.44% Viad -92.11% -86.57% -15.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares comScore and Viad’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio comScore $356.04 million 0.85 -$47.92 million ($0.67) -5.49 Viad $415.43 million 2.31 -$374.09 million ($5.85) -8.00

comScore has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viad. Viad is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than comScore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

comScore beats Viad on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc. engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands. The Pursuit business group refers to the collection of iconic natural and cultural destination experiences. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.