COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Short Interest Update

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 525,500 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the September 15th total of 391,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 200,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other news, CTO Dustin H. Mcintire bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 68,146 shares of company stock valued at $117,374. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COMS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.17. 908,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,493. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04. COMSovereign has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $5.78.

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter.

COMSovereign Company Profile

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.

