Conceal (CCX) Price Down 59.2% This Week

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Conceal has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and $192,853.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 59.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,291.17 or 1.00035966 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00052333 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.49 or 0.00301102 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.86 or 0.00502431 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.97 or 0.00189459 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007924 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001876 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,780,255 coins and its circulating supply is 11,228,624 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

