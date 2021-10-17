Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) and Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) and Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Paysafe alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Paysafe and Conduent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paysafe 0 0 9 0 3.00 Conduent 0 1 0 0 2.00

Paysafe currently has a consensus price target of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 100.85%. Conduent has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.53%. Given Paysafe’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Paysafe is more favorable than Conduent.

Profitability

This table compares Paysafe and Conduent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paysafe N/A 1.59% 0.55% Conduent -0.41% 15.66% 4.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.7% of Conduent shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Conduent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paysafe and Conduent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paysafe N/A N/A -$2.56 million N/A N/A Conduent $4.16 billion 0.34 -$118.00 million $0.62 10.87

Paysafe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Conduent.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers. The company also provides eCash solutions, such as Paysafecash, a bill payment eCash solution that allow users to shop online and then pay offline in cash to finalize the transaction; paysafecard, a prepaid eCash solution; and paysafecard prepaid Mastercard that can be linked to a digital paysafecard account and used to make purchases. In addition, it offers integrated processing solutions, including a range of PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers comprising merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, gateway solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, POS systems and merchant financing solutions, as well as support services for independent distribution partners. Paysafe Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc. engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services and subject matter experts to U.S. federal, state and local and foreign governments. The Transportation segment provides systems and support to transportation departments and agencies globally. The company was founded on April 18, 1906 and is headquartered in Florham Park, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.