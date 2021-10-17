Conflux Network (CFX) Price Up 3.5% This Week

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 17th. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,031.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.31 or 0.06203762 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.43 or 0.00298933 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $613.56 or 0.00989104 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00085151 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.32 or 0.00422873 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.22 or 0.00282468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.37 or 0.00274654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

