Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,169,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,954 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.79% of Conn’s worth $80,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Conn’s by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 1,080.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 21,624 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Conn's alerts:

CONN opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $678.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.58. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $31.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.51. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Norman Miller sold 52,949 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $1,345,434.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.