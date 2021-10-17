ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,839 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 237,917 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.05% of ConocoPhillips worth $41,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $74.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $75.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.95.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.32.

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

