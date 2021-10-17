Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Short Interest Up 35.4% in September

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 269,000 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the September 15th total of 198,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Consolidated Water by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Consolidated Water by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Consolidated Water by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

CWCO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.24. 85,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,545. Consolidated Water has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.97 million, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $16.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Water will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.71%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

