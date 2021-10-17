Continental Grain Co. Grows Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Continental Grain Co. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the quarter. Casey’s General Stores accounts for 2.0% of Continental Grain Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Continental Grain Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Casey’s General Stores worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.43. 121,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,137. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.38 and a 1 year high of $229.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.03 and a 200 day moving average of $204.54.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 16.23%.

In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CASY. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.18.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.