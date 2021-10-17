Contrasting Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) and BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) and BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bancorp 34 and BCB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.64 $710,000.00 N/A N/A BCB Bancorp $125.92 million 2.01 $20.86 million $1.14 13.09

BCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. BCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. BCB Bancorp pays out 56.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. BCB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bancorp 34 and BCB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A BCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Bancorp 34 and BCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 34 N/A N/A N/A BCB Bancorp 23.98% 13.63% 1.08%

Summary

BCB Bancorp beats Bancorp 34 on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary Bank 34, engages in the provision of savings and loan services. It offers consumer & business banking products & services such as mortgages, checking & savings account, credit & debit cards, safe deposit boxes, commercial lending, cash management business, business money market and Interest on Lawyers Trust Accounts. The company was founded in March 2016 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, NM.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

