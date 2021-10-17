Contrasting El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) & California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR)

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) and California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

This table compares El Pollo Loco and California Beach Restaurants’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio El Pollo Loco $426.09 million 1.32 $24.47 million $0.78 19.73 California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

El Pollo Loco has higher revenue and earnings than California Beach Restaurants.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.9% of El Pollo Loco shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.9% of El Pollo Loco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.5% of California Beach Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

El Pollo Loco has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Beach Restaurants has a beta of 8.62, indicating that its stock price is 762% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares El Pollo Loco and California Beach Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets El Pollo Loco 6.24% 11.03% 5.11% California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for El Pollo Loco and California Beach Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score El Pollo Loco 0 1 1 0 2.50 California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

El Pollo Loco presently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.70%. Given El Pollo Loco’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe El Pollo Loco is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

Summary

El Pollo Loco beats California Beach Restaurants on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

California Beach Restaurants Company Profile

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.