Contrasting Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) & Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) and Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland Financial USA has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ohio Valley Banc and Heartland Financial USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ohio Valley Banc 23.94% 9.80% 1.12% Heartland Financial USA 28.82% 10.65% 1.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ohio Valley Banc and Heartland Financial USA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ohio Valley Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A Heartland Financial USA 0 0 3 0 3.00

Heartland Financial USA has a consensus price target of $49.33, suggesting a potential downside of 1.84%. Given Heartland Financial USA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heartland Financial USA is more favorable than Ohio Valley Banc.

Dividends

Ohio Valley Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Heartland Financial USA pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Heartland Financial USA pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ohio Valley Banc has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Heartland Financial USA has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ohio Valley Banc and Heartland Financial USA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ohio Valley Banc $57.61 million 2.27 $10.26 million N/A N/A Heartland Financial USA $656.90 million 3.23 $137.94 million $3.69 13.62

Heartland Financial USA has higher revenue and earnings than Ohio Valley Banc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.9% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Heartland Financial USA beats Ohio Valley Banc on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co. The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Gallipolis, OH.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.