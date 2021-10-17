Contrasting Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) & ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT)

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) and ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Soleno Therapeutics has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Soleno Therapeutics and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soleno Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.64 million ($0.39) -2.13 ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.09 million 2.62 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

ADM Tronics Unlimited has higher revenue and earnings than Soleno Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Soleno Therapeutics and ADM Tronics Unlimited, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soleno Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A

Soleno Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 862.35%. Given Soleno Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Soleno Therapeutics is more favorable than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.1% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Soleno Therapeutics and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soleno Therapeutics N/A -79.06% -51.75% ADM Tronics Unlimited -12.58% -13.84% -7.90%

Summary

Soleno Therapeutics beats ADM Tronics Unlimited on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS). The company was founded on August 25, 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. operates as a technology-based developer and manufacturer, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of environmentally safe chemical products for industrial use; non-toxic composite fabricating resin; non-invasive, electronic therapy technology, electronic development and production and topical, dermatological products. It operates through the following business segments: Chemical, Electronic, and Engineering. The Chemical segment offers water-based chemical products used for the food packaging and converting industries, and antistatic conductive paints, coatings and other products. The Electronics segment includes its Sonotron and Action subsidiaries. The Engineering segment provides certain engineering services, including research, development, quality control and quality assurance services, along with regulatory compliance services. The company was founded by Alfonso DiMino on November 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

