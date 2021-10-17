CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Short Interest Update

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 434,800 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the September 15th total of 598,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

CORR stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $70.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.15). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 28.07%. Research analysts expect that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 83.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the first quarter worth about $326,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the first quarter worth about $78,000. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

