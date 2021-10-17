CorionX (CORX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $220,176.79

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 17th. CorionX has a total market capitalization of $220,176.79 and $121,222.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CorionX has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CorionX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CorionX alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00044311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.28 or 0.00209237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00093271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

CorionX Profile

CorionX is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,503,213 coins. The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

CorionX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CorionX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CorionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CorionX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.