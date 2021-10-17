Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Position Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,062,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,713 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.84% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $57,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $75,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $110,000.

OFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average is $28.17. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

