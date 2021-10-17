Cortex (CTXC) Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. During the last week, Cortex has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular exchanges. Cortex has a total market cap of $45.85 million and approximately $6.34 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00043844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.17 or 0.00205272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00092155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 184,929,085 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

